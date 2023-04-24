JUST IN: Another Fatal Crisis Rocks Ikare-Akoko





A crisis has again erupted at Ikare Akoko, Akoko Northeast local government area of Ondo State as sporadic gunshots rent the air.

It was gathered that shop owners and market women hurriedly closed their shops while commercial activities were disrupted as a result of the crisis which started on Monday morning.

It was further learnt that two persons were feared dead while houses were burnt during the mayhem that is ongoing between two warring parts of the community.

The cause of the crisis was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, some residents who spoke with our reporter on the telephone, lamented that security agents are not enough to douse the tension while the Ondo state government is advised to immediately declare a curfew in the town and find a lasting solution to the incessant and senseless conflict in the town.

It would be recalled that the state government had recently set up a panel to look into communal and religious issues causing unrest…





Source: Leadership Newspaper