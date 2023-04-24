Promoting Business Through 3rd Conference On China-Africa Economic Trade, Expo





On the afternoon of April 17, the Promotion Conference for the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) was successfully held in Guangzhou to promote business, trade and investment between China and its African partners.

During the conference, Chen Huaming, Deputy Director General of the Trade Development Bureau of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), and Zhou Yue, Deputy Director General of the Department of Commerce of Hunan Province, attended the event and discussed the dimensions of trade promotion within the framework of China- Africa cooperation.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Embassy of China in Nigeria, more than 120 representatives from the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, Africa Guangdong Business Association (AGBA), other related business associations in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), export industrial clusters and renowned enterprises engaged in China-Africa trade were present.

Two other sessions of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper