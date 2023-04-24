SERAP Threatens To Sue Federal Govt If It Fails To Probe Missing Crude Oil  





Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has threatened to drag the federal government to court if it fails to investigate allegations that over 149 million barrels of crude oil are missing and unaccounted for.

SERAP openly threatened President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter dated April 22, 2023, specifically stating it wants the government to set up a presidential panel of enquiry to promptly probe the allegations, as documented in the 2019 audited reports by the Auditor General of the Federation and Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

The organisation is also urging President Buhari to ensure the effective prosecution of anyone suspected to be responsible for the plundering of the country’s oil wealth and the full recovery of any proceeds of crime.

According to the 2019 audited report by the Auditor General over 107 million barrels of crude oil were lifted as domestic crude without any document or tracing. NEITI also reported missing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper