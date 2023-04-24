Sudan: Nigerian Students Evacuate Selves To Ethiopia





A number of Nigerian students studying in Sudan have reportedly made arrangements to evacuate themselves to Ethiopia to flee from the vicious fighting that erupted in the country as deaths and destruction have led to the evacuation of foreigners in the country.

According to reports, the students under the auspices of the National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS)Sudan chapter issued a statement calling on colleagues to assemble at three locations in Gadarif, before evacuation to neighbouring Ethiopia.

Gadarif, is the capital of the state of Al Qadarif in Sudan. It lies on the road that connects Khartoum with Gallabat on the Ethiopian border, about 410 kilometres from the capital.

The situation in Sudan is dire as clashes continued on Sunday between the army led by Abdel Fattah al- Burhan and the Rapid Support Force (RSF) led by Mohammed Dalago. About 500 people have killed in over one week of the conflict and the country’s infrastructure has been devastated with hospitals out…





Source: Leadership Newspaper