Bosso Extends Invitation To Arsenal Youngster Ideho





Flying Eagles coach, Ladan Bosso has invited Arsenal youngster, Joel Ideho, to camp for preparation ahead of the FIFA U20 World Cup, in Argentina.

Following his recovery from an ankle injury that kept him out for almost three weeks, the Arsenal U21 star was handed a recall to the national team.

In preparation for the Premier League match against Southampton – the latter are interested in recruiting the 19 year-old – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta moved Ideho to first team training on Wednesday, April 19.

He trained with the Flying Eagles before the 2023 Africa U20 Cup of Nations, but was cut from the team because his Nigerian passport had expired in 2018.





Source: Leadership Newspaper