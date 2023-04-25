Court Adjourns Case Against Pastor Bearing AK47





A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Zuba, Abuja, has fixed May 2 for the continuation of hearing of a case brought by the Nigeria Police against a Pastor accused of bearing AK 47rifle during church service.

The court fixed the new date due absence of a defence counsel, Mr Uche Uzukwu.

The pastor and two others were charged before the court for illegal possession of prohibited firearms.

The police charged Uche Aigbe, Promise Ukachukwu and Olakunle Ogunleye with Criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of prohibited firearm, inciting disturbance and criminal intimidation which they pleaded not guilty to.

At the resumed trial, the Magistrate, Abdulaziz Ismail brought to the attention of the court a letter written by Uzukwu seeking an adjournment.

Ismail said that the adjournment was at the instance of the defence counsel who was absent due to a matter he had at the election tribunal.

He adjourned the matter in the interest of justice to May 2 for hearing.

The police alleged that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper