Gov Abiodun Ends 16-month Obaship Tussle In Ogun Community





Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, finally ended the 16-month of interregnum in the Obaship stool of Olu of Orile Ilawo community in Odeda Local Government Area of the State as he officially presented a staff and other instruments of office to Professor Alexander Olusegun MacGregor to become the new traditional ruler of the town.

The event, which held at the Elegun-Mefa ancestral home of the Ilawo people amidst pomp and pageantry, also witnessed a convergence of prominent traditional rulers in the state, Egba sons and daughters, as well as MacGregor’s international friends from the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Presenting the instruments of office to MacGregor, Abiodun charged the new monarch, a Professor of Pharmaceutical Technology to strive towards bringing his “reputable” academic experience to bear while administering the affairs of the people of the community.

Represented by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper