JUST-IN: 34 Days To Go, Gov El-Rufai Appoints 15 New Judges





Barely 34 days to the end of his tenure in office, Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, swore in 15 new judges who were appointed to various Courts in the State.

Those sworn-in included seven State High Court Judges, five (Khadis) Sharia Court of Appeal Judges, and three Customary Court of Appeal Judges.

The High Court Judges are Bashir Shitu Yusuf, Yakubu Badamasi, Abdullahi Isyaka, Joyce Asabe Aka’ahs, Nana Fatima Muhammad, Ambi John Aku and Buhari Mohammed Balarabe.

Those sworn in as Judges for the Sharia Court of Appeal are; Aminu Ahmad Jumare, Nuhu Mahmud, Murtala Nasir, Abdulrahman Ibrahim and Suraj Mahadi Mohammad

The Customary Court of Appeal Judges include; Dorothy Sim Inwulale, Dorcas Thabita Antung and Yusuf Yakubu.





Source: Leadership Newspaper