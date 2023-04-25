Maimuna’s Memoir: Utter Embarrassment!





Honestly I do not know what this country has become. Kai, if it’s not that the weather was so hot, I would have come down from my car and given the security man a piece of my mind.

I had arrived the bank well before the closing time, which had become 3pm not the usual 4pm without properly disseminating that piece of information. I just think some of these bankers are lazy, shi ke nan. And probably the security man I had an encounter with is a sadist.

The time was clearly showing 2:40 pm when this man prevented me from entering the bank. I was aggravated. I spoke all the grammar I could muster, but the security man didnt budge. The gates remained locked. Why are these banks treating us this way? Are we not the ones causing them to exist? On our own money again we have to struggle? Ai, this is not the right way to go.





Source: Leadership Newspaper