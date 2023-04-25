NNPCL Releases $1.1bn For AKK Gas Pipeline Project





The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that it has so far released $1.1 billion from its cash flows to finance the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project which is considered a critical component of the federal government gas master plan initiative.

NNPCL chief executive officer, Mele Kyari, who disclosed this yesterday, also said the project is at nearly 70 per cent completion and has not been stopped, contrary to reports citing funding constraints.

Speaking during a site inspection of the AKK gas pipeline project in Ahoko Gbagyi, Kogi State, yesterday, Kyari said the $2.5 billon gas pipeline project had been scheduled to start producing gas along that corridor within the third quarter of this year.

The AKK 614 kilometres gas project has been in the plan for decades with tenders issued by NNPC in July 2013 and approval granted by the Federal Executive Council in December 2017. The construction only commenced in July 2020.

A national newspaper had…





Source: Leadership Newspaper