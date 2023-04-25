Politician Secures Freedom For Nursing Mother, 13 Others





A former governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Chief Kefas Ropshik, has secured the release of 14 inmates from the Jos Division of the Correctional Service Centre.

Among them is a nursing mother Patience Pam who regained her freedom after payment of N1.4 million by Mr Ropshik as well as one Gabriel Orukpo who was sentenced to two years imprisonment for the destruction of a billboard of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar mounted at the Zarmaganda area of Jos-Bukuru Metropolis before the February 2023 presidential election in the country.

The head of Jos Correctional Service Centre represented by the deputy comptroller, Folarunsho Mark said the beneficiaries were in custody for cases of theft, conspiracies and breach of trust.

He described the intervention as extraordinary. “Is a normal thing that has been happening but this is extraordinary, we have a former governorship aspirant in Plateau State under…





Source: Leadership Newspaper