Sudan: Federal Govt Warns Stranded Nigerians Against ‘Treacherous Journey’ To Borders





The federal government of Nigeria has asked Nigerians trapped in Sudan to avoid dangerous trips to the borders in a bid to escape the country.

More so, the federal government also urged parents to advise their children/wards that while concerted efforts were being made to evacuate them from the war-torn Sudan, they should endeavour to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in the country.

In a joint statement on Tuesday in Abuja signed by the director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Janet Olisa, and the permanent secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the government said plans were in motion to evacuate stranded citizens and asked for calm and maintenance of constant communication.

The ministries expressed concern over the “dire humanitarian situation” in Sudan and empathised with the civilian population caught up in the ongoing crisis between the Sudanese Army and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper