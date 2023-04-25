Sudan: Northern Coalition Condemns Delay In Evacuating Nigerians





The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), yesterday, condemned Nigerian authorities for delay in evacuating Nigerian citizens trapped in Sudan as crisis in the country rages on.

They said that the Federal Government of Nigeria will be held responsible for any harm to any Nigerian citizen in the conflict in Sudan for not showing real commitment to their evacuation as other responsible governments have done.

A statement by the coalition spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said: “The Coalition of Northern Groups CNG is extremely saddened and concerned by the reports that about 4000 Nigerians trapped in Sudan have not been evacuated. We are also worried by reports of the inhuman and exploitative treatment those who manage to arrive at Cairo and Ethiopian borders are subjected to, while the Nigerian government appears helpless.

“We find it disturbing that the Federal Government of Nigeria should afford to fail once again, in the statutory responsibility of protecting Nigerians at home…





Source: Leadership Newspaper