US Govt Selects Nigerian Lawyer For Mandela Washington Fellowship 





A Nigerian human rights lawyer, Yusuf Nurudeen, is among 56 outstanding Nigerians selected by the United States Government to participate in the 2023 cohort of its flagship exchange programme, Mandela Washington Fellowship.

Nurudeen was awarded the fellowship in recognition of the positive impacts of his non-profit organisation, Foundation for Public Interest Law and Development, in providing free legal services for and securing the release of some awaiting trial inmates.

Recently, the Foundation secured the release of a 44-year-old man, Muideen Bilau, who was held at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre Lagos for almost 10 years without trial.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, Kwara State on his selection for the fellowship, Nurudeen who is a former Students’ Union President at the Lagos State University (LASU), said he was excited to be selected for the programme and considered it a great opportunity.

He said: “I feel so excited to be selected for the prestigious Mandela…





Source: Leadership Newspaper