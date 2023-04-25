Why We Invited Obi To Our Mosque – Awka Muslims





Awka Muslim Community, Anambra State has explained that their invitation to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, to their mosque was to fraternise with him as they always do in the past, and to encourage him on his journey to a New Nigeria, not minding the falsehoods peddled against him.

They said that they had wanted to visit Mr Peter Obi at his house in Onitsha, but that on receiving their invitation, Obi offered to visit them at the mosque and celebrate Eid el Fitr with them.

Speaking at the Central Mosque in Awka during Obi’s visit yesterday the zonal chairman of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, recalled that Obi never failed to celebrate their sallah with them when he was the governor of the state, a ritual he continued after. He praised Obi for his visible contributions to the development of their community over the years.

Gidado stated that under the Obi administration as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper