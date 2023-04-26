1 Killed, Several Injured, 37 Arrested In Minna Youth Restiveness





Following youth restiveness in Minna, the Niger State capital at the weekend with one person killed, several injured, the police have arrested 37 of the suspects who held the residents hostage.

The youths took over streets of Limawa, Obasanjo complex, Ogbomoso, Lagos Street, Mobile Roundabout to Keterin Gwari, Barkin Sale and Soje ‘A’ area in Minna.

What started as usual Sallah celebration jamboree, violently extended to Angwan Daji, Bosso, Angwan Roka, Tunga and Maitumbi and caused gridlock that left many stranded.

Consequently residents of Minna metropolis and environs took to their various social media handles lamenting the persistent and unabated youth restiveness in Minna that has claimed several lives and properties in the state capital.

LEADERSHIP report that since the day of Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the rampaging youths have every evening gathered along the streets causing mayhem and looting shops.

One person was confirmed dead in the Monday evening crisis, while…





Source: Leadership Newspaper