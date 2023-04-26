Adamawa Assembly Confirms First Female Chief Judge





The Adamawa State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Justice Hapsat Abdulrahaman as the substantive Chief Judge of the State.

The confirmation of the first female Chief Justice (CJ) and two others followed the consideration of a letter forwarded to the Assembly by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and read by the Speaker of the House, Aminu Iya Abbas, during Tuesday’s sitting.

Governor Fintiri had requested the Assembly to confirm the trio as recommended by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

After the letter was presented, Deputy Speaker, Pwamwakeno Mackondo, moved a motion for the confirmation of the nominees as requested.

During the consideration, the members representing Numan, Verre, Guyuk and Demsa State constituencies commended Governor Fintiri for forwarding the names of the top judicial officers for confirmation.

Thereafter, the Speaker, who presided over the sitting, directed the Clerko of the House to communicate the resolution of the Assembly to the governor…





Source: Leadership Newspaper