Adamawa Guber: Court Dismisses Binani’s Suit Against INEC





Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has dismissed the suit filed by Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed Binani, the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State.

Senator Binani had approached the court to seek judicial review of the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reverse her declaration as winner of the governorship election as declared by the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

During proceedings on Wednesday, Counsel to Senator Binani told the Court that he had already filed a notice of discontinuance as directed by the plaintiff.

He, therefore, prayed the court to strike out the suit.

However, in his ruling, the presiding judge of the Court, Justice Inyang Ekwo elected to dismiss the suit and accordingly dismissed it.

Source: Leadership Newspaper