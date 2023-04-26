How Matawalle Disbursed Funds For Abandoned Gov’s Lodges Across Zamfara LGAs





An investigation into some of the activities of the outgoing Zamfara State government under Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has exposed how full payments were released from the state’s treasury to contractors handling white elephant projects in the state.

The investigation has uncovered so many shady projects across the 14 local government areas of the State, where projects were awarded, and funds withdrawn and disbursed for same but subsequently abandoned or not near the execution stage.

The incoming government of Governor-elect Dauda Lawal will have a very tough battle to fight, especially going after the people behind the firms awarded and paid for shady contracts by the outgoing government of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

Among such projects initiated by the Bello Matawalle led-government is the construction and furnishing of the Governor’s Lodge in each local government area, which has gulped huge amounts of money without anything to show for it.

This in-depth…





Source: Leadership Newspaper