HURIWA Hails NNPC’s Decision To Open Its Nooks For EFCC





A prominent non-governmental organisation in Nigeria, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has tasked cabinet ministers, Directors-General of federal agencies and parastatals, to initiate immediate invitation to the anti-corruption agency of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to forensically examine their finances as the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is winding up.

HURIWA said the agencies should do just as done by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL ), Engr. Mele Kyari.

HURIWA in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the action of the top hierarchy of the NNPC by inviting the anti- graft agency to look through their management of public funds will remain an indelible landmark and commendable.

The leading civil Rights Advocacy group also stated that the self-invitation of the EFCC by the NNPC represents a new high and has crossed the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper