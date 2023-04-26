LandWey Floats N20bn Commercial Paper In Fresh Expansion Drive





LandWey Investment Limited, Nigeria’s leading real estate investment company, on Tuesday signed a N20billion commercial paper approved by the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange).

The official signing ceremony, held at the LandWey headquarters in Lagos, was witnessed by company executives and professional partners including Pathway Advisors Limited, STL Trustees Limited, Mega Capital Financial Services Limited, Keystone Bank, Meristem Trustees, FBNQuest and UTL Trustees Management Services Limited, Julius Inofe & Co, The New Practice, and Plethora Advisory Limited.

The N20billion Commercial Paper will enable LandWey to accelerate the development of its ongoing and future projects, create job opportunities, and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth.

The CP Issuance followed LandWey’s plans to develop the 50-100 MW Isimi Lagos Solar Farm, a renewable energy project aimed at powering over 70,000 homes and businesses in Lagos while promoting sustainable development…





Source: Leadership Newspaper