PSC Dismisses 3 Police Officers For Indiscipline, Others





The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Wednesday, approved the dismissal of three Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and the reduction in rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chief Superintendent, two Superintendents and one Assistant Superintendent for various offences ranging from indiscipline, insubordination, among others.

The commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand to an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a Chief Superintendent of Police, four Superintendents, two Deputy Superintendents and 12 Assistant Superintendents of Police.

The decisions were the highpoints of the 20th plenary meeting of the commission held on Wednesday at the corporate headquarters of the commission in Jabi, Abuja and presided over by the commission’s chairman and former inspector-general of police, Dr. Solomon Arase.

Source: Leadership Newspaper