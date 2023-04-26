Q1 Cash Crunch To Weaken Nigeria’s Growth In 2023 – Fitch





Nigeria will probably grow at a slower pace in 2023 compared to the previous year due to an acute cash crunch in the first quarter that marred economic activity in Africa’s biggest economy.

Fitch Solutions, the research arm of credit ratings agency Fitch ratings in its Africa Monthly Outlook report, expects Nigeria’s economy to grow by only 2.3 per cent this year, down from 3.1 per cent in 2022.

“We forecast that Nigeria, Sub Saharan Africa’s largest economy and oil producer will record below-trend growth of 2.3 percent in 2023, down from 3.1 per cent in 2022.

Nigeria’s fragile economy, which has been in and out of two economic recessions in the last six years, experienced a scarcity of naira notes with currency in circulation hitting its lowest in 14 years during the first quarter.

Fitch said that the central bank’s decision to demonetise high-value banknotes has created acute cash shortages in Q1 2023, severely disrupting commercial operations and preventing…







Source: Leadership Newspaper