World Malaria Day: Despite Efforts, Nigeria Accounts For 32% Global Malaria Deaths





In spite of efforts by relevant stakeholders to combat effects of malaria in Nigeria, the country still accounts for 27 percent of global malaria cases and 32 percent of global malaria deaths.

About 55 million cases of malaria and 90,000 malaria-related deaths occur annually in Nigeria. The economic burden of malaria on the country was estimated at $1.6b (N687 billion) in 2022 and may increase to about $2.8b (N2 trillion) in 2030.

However, Nigerians are hopeful that the expected malaria vaccine for children will reverse existing ugly statistics to an extent, as data from the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), showed that prevalence of malaria parasitaemia in children under five years of age was 23 percent.

The federal government, yesterday disclosed that Nigeria has submitted an application to GAVI for the RTS,S Malaria Vaccine allocation.

According to the minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the vaccine is expected to be in the country by April…





Source: Leadership Newspaper