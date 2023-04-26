Yola Residents Protest Epileptic Power Supply





Residents of Yola, the Adamawa State capital have marched to the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) office to present their complaints on the constant epileptic power supply in their areas.

The aggrieved residents asked the company to expedite action on the poor supply, as the lack of power was crippling businesses in the state.

The protesters who were led by one Malam Yahaya Abubakar lamented that they had been experiencing outages since the month of Ramadan and YEDC did nothing about it.

They displayed placards with inscriptions such as: “We are tired of epileptic power supply, Yola and its environs”, “YEDC should give us light to boost our economic fortunes in the state.”

One of the protesters, Japhet Uzo said electricity was only available at weekends while on other days they were left in darkness. The angry residents were not attended to as no YEDC official was on ground to respond to their complaints.

The most affected are iron fabricators, petty traders,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper