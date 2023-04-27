6 Feared Killed, Others Injured As Fuel Tanker Explodes In Plateau





Six people were feared killed while several others sustained injuries following the explosion of a fuel-laden truck which caught fire around Bauchi Road close to the University of Jos, in Plateau State capital city.

Besides, the development caused panic within the university community as students and passers-by were seen scampering for safety to avoid being caught up in the confusion that ensued.

The fatal accident led to the death of motorists and passers-by with several others injured within the busy area of Bauchi Road in Jos.

An eyewitness, who reported the incident, told LEADERSHIP that about six bodies were recovered from the scene.

However, the number of injured persons was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Director of Fire Service, Caleb Bitrus, confirmed the fire incident to LEADERSHIP but said the Service could not attempt to put out the fire because their trucks were undergoing maintenance.





Source: Leadership Newspaper