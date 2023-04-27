947,000 Candidates Write UTME In 2 Days





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that about 947,000 candidates have so far sat for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) within the last two days.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, Head of Public Affairs and Protocol of the Board, made this known after monitoring the ongoing UTME alongside the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, and others, on Thursday in Abuja.

Fabian, who assured that everyone who registered for the examination would be given the opportunity to take part in the exercise, said the Board has resolved the technical hitches that was xperienced on the first of day of the UTME in some centres across the country.

“This is the best exam we have had over a period of time, but I know many will like to contest that because of what happened on Tuesday, but I know if you have been in the system and been following our exams, you will know that the first day is always turbulent, as we progress, we will stabilise and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper