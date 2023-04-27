Adamawa Guber: Prosecute Suspended REC, Others, Fintiri Tells Police





Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has asked the Police to prosecute electoral offenders involved in the illegal declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Aisha Binani, as winner of the 2023 governorship election in the State.

The request was contained in a letter addressed to the State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, asking it to initiate investigation into the matter.

Recall that collation was still ongoing when the now suspended State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, illegally declared the APC governorship candidate winner before the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) intervened to stop the illegality for the exercise to be concluded.

The letter signed by the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Afraimu Jingi, wanted the Police to prosecute all those found culpable in the declaration saga.

The State Government has pledged its support to the Police…





Source: Leadership Newspaper