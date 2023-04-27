Advertising Guru, Tolu Ogunkoya, Is Dead





Advertising expert, Tolu Ogunkoya, has passed on in the United Kingdom.

Ogunkoya was the managing director and chief executive officer of Media Reach OMD and regional group managing director, OMD West and Central Africa.

At a point, he operated as the Regional Managing Director of Omnicom Media Group WeCa with offices in Lagos, Accra and Cameroon and partner offices in three other locations across West & Central Africa, overseeing 2 large Media Companies mediaReach OMD and PHD Media, the biggest media agency Network in Nigeria but unarguably in West & Central Africa.

Ogunkoya graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Honors) degree in Political Science from the University of Ilorin in 1988. He then pursued an advertising career which kicked off at Insight Grey, followed by SO&U Saatchi & Saatchi.

He had in the last 27 years been on several executive education programs. Notably at Ashridge in the United Kingdom where he had his post graduate studies in general management and the AMP…





Source: Leadership Newspaper