AFN Names Godbless, 41 Others For African U18, U20 Championships





The Athletics Federation of Nigerian (AFN), has named 42 athletes to compete for honours at the combined 4th African U18 Championships and the 15th African U20 championships scheduled to start this weekend in Ndola, Zambia.

The list is made up of 23 U18 girls and boys as well as 19 U20 men and women.

Nigeria U20 women‘s record holder, Tima Godbless is spearheading Nigeria‘s challenge for podium places in the U20 category while National Sports Festival

100m and 200m silver medalist, Faith Okwose tops the list of 23 U18 athletes listed for the Championships.

Others listed in the U18 category are Ewa Peace, Eyakpoeyan Justina Tiana, Saibu Yetunde Olayinka, Israel Okon Sunday, Monday Ebuka, Francis James Musa, Jimoh Justin Osigwe and Abujei Chinedu.

For the U20, Sule Rejoice Adijatu, Oke Opeyemi Deborah, Usenbor Osaretin Joy, Bright Ada Princess, Ajayi Kanyinsola, Adebisi Musbau, Musa Nurain Kola, Unorji Kingsley Emeka and Caleb Joshua also made the team.

AFN Technical Director,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper