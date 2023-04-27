Gov’t Neglecting Rural Areas In Building Hospitals, Adeboye Laments





The General Overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has lamented that government has been neglecting rural areas for urban areas to build hospitals.

According to a report by The Nation, Adeboye spoke at the commissioning of the Jennifer Etuh Medical Centre and Skills Acquisition Centre in his Ifewara hometown in Atakunmonsa West Local Government Area of Osun State.

He also said that building a hospital in his native Ifewara has been a burden in his heart for decades.

According to him: “Government is only building hospitals in big towns, they can build in Ife, Ilesha, neglecting rural areas. It has been a burden in my heart for a very long time to establish a hospital in Ifewara, I know that we are not big but I am confident that we are going to be big. I tried for its establishment but it was a very big task for me.

“I attempted establishing it along Atori but it was a very big task for me. But, there is a saying that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper