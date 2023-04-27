Mining Site Accident Kills 2 Women, Injures 3 In Bauchi 





Two women have died following the collapse of a mining site at Bar-Kudu in Bogoro local government area of Bauchi State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that three other women working on the site sustained life-threatening injuries.

The member representing Bogoro constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Musa Maiwada, made the disclosure under matters of urgent public importance during plenary of the House on Thursday.

“Five women miners involved in a mining site accident after mining pit collapsed on them at Bar Kudu.

“Two of the women died while others survived with different types of injuries and fractures,” the lawmaker said.

Nakwada said that funeral arrangements for the deceased persons have been arranged while the injured persons were receiving medical treatments.

Reacting, the Speaker of the House sent sympathies of the State House of Assembly to the people of Bogoro Constituency and called on the Bogoro Local Government Council to come to the aid of the…







Source: Leadership Newspaper