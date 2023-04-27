NLC Seeks Gender Responsive Approaches In Governance





Federal government needs to adopt gender responsive approaches to governance, service delivery, education, healthcare, housing and all issues of development in line with the provisions of the ratified International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 190.

This was part of the calls made by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC ) yesterday in Abuja at the gender equity dialogue, an event organised by the congress’s National Women Commission in partnership with Friedrich Ebert Stiftung to campaign on the need to embrace equity in the world of work.

NLC national president, Comrade Joseph Ajaero, used the occasion to call on the federal government, employers and the trade unions to adopt strategies for the implementation of the ratified ILO Convention 190 for the realisation and protection of women’s right, increased productivity, decent work and dignity of labour.

Represented by the labour centre national secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, Ajaero said gender equity remains a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper