NNPCL, Norwegian Firm Sign MoU To Build Floating LNG In Nigeria





Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Golar LNG, a Norwegian company, to install a floating LNG production unit in Nigeria.

This will increase the country’s domestic gas utilisation and enhance gas export.

NNPC said via its official Twitter handle on Wednesday that its CEO, Mele Kyari, signed the MoU with Golar’s chief, Karl Staubo, during a brief ceremony in Abuja.

The Nigerian oil firm said the deal was part of its efforts to deepen Nigeria’s domestic gas utilisation and enhance gas export, but it did not provide any additional information regarding the project.

Nigeria currently exports LNG via the its 22 mtpa Bonny Island LNG plant, which is being upgraded with a seventh train with a capacity of 8 mtpa.

Source: Leadership Newspaper