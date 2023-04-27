NPFL: Osanga Lauds IMC’s Impact, Wants C’ttee’s Mandate Extended 





Former chairman of Nasarawa United, Ibrahim Abdullahi Osanga has applauded the efforts of Gbenga Elegbeleye-led Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) towards taking the country’s top football league to greater heights.

Osanga made the commendation in a chat with LEADERSHIP Sports on Tuesday, saying the IMC has improved the image of the league by ensuring that the win at home syndrome become a thing of the past in the league.

“The IMC has changed the narrative of the Nigeria Professional Football League for good because we can see now that a must win at home syndrome has fizzled out completely. It is now, let the best team win. So, we are heading somewhere. We are not there yet but we will surely get there if we continue with the good work by Gbenga Elegbeleye and his team at the IMC.

“The old days of where a home team must win is over and we are now seeing good football in our stadiums where the best team wins. Any team can now…





Source: Leadership Newspaper