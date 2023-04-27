Pastor To Be Charged With Mass Killing Of Church Members





Kenyan pastor, Ezekiel Odero, who was arrested on Thursday following allegations of multiple deaths that occurred at his premises, will be charged with mass killing.

The accused pastor, who allegedly dropped out of Polytechnic, heads New Life Prayer Centre and Church, is accused of urging his followers to starve themselves to death as a path to God.

Kenyan Police said morgue attendants had been collecting bodies at Church premises in Kilifi county.

95 bodies of mostly children have been recovered by authorities.

Kenyan President, William Ruto, described the preacher as a terrorist and pledged to crack down on religious leaders who violate the law.





Source: Leadership Newspaper