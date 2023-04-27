Sudan: Evacuated Nigerians To Arrive Friday





The first batch of stranded Nigerians evacuated from the war-torn Sudan by the Federal Government are expected to arrive the country on Friday.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), disclosed that 13 out of the 40 buses hired to transport Nigerians from Sudan left since Wednesday and moved by road to the border town of Aswan in Egypt where both the Embassy staff in Egypt and the Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will receive the evacuees.

She explained that children and women were given priority as they were profiled for administrative purposes.

She assured all Nigerians that all those who registered to be evacuated home will all be facilitated irrespective of status, gender and state.

“A Boeing 777 from Airpeace will depart Lagos by evening of Thursday and will transport the first batch home on Friday,” she stated.

Dabiri-Erewa earlier said the issue of stranded…





Source: Leadership Newspaper