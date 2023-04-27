World’s Slimmest Laptop To Reduce Carbon Footprint By 50%





ASUS has introduced the world’s slimmest laptop, Zenbook S 13 OLED, which reduces carbon footprint by more than 50 per cent.

The device, the most eco-friendly Zenbook ever made, incorporates post-industrial recycled (PIR) magnesium-aluminum alloy in the keyboard cover, chassis and lid, reducing its carbon footprint by more than 50 per cent.

According to the computer maker, the keycaps and speakers which incorporates post-consumer-recycled (PCR) plastics, and the speakers use ocean-bound plastics.

“We have redesigned the packaging to be 100 per cent recyclable, with reusable and compostable materials.

“It uses 100 per cent FSC Mix-certified paper from responsibly managed forests, controlled wood and recycled sources. The paper packing inserts can also be easily transformed into useful laptop stands,” it said.

ASUS said in addition, the device also exceeds the Energy Star energy efficiency standard by 43 per cent to reduce the electricity consumption, adding that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper