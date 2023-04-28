Buhari Calls For Strong Interface With Africans In Diaspora





President Muhammadu Buhari has called on African countries to create a strategic interface with Africans in the Diaspora abroad to address the challenges facing the continent in the new world order.

The president made this call during his keynote address at the second edition of the Global African Diaspora Symposium (GADS) held in Abuja on Thursday.

President Buhari, who was representated by Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, Minister of Transportation stated that the theme this year was very apt and timely as African nations are looking towards the diaspora for continental development.

Mr Sambo equally stated that having Nigeria as this year’s host is very historic as the country is undergoing political transition to a New government, which will benefit diaspora engagement in the country.

He further said that the majority of Africans in the Diaspora are making great impacts various fields adding the continent needs to key in to exploit the great potential of the Afrians in the Diaspora for its…





Source: Leadership Newspaper