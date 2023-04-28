Court Adjourns Judgement On OAU Student Murder Case





Osun State Chief Judge (CJ) Justice Adepele Ojo has told parties in the case of alleged murder of an Obafeml Awolowo University postgraduate student, Timothy Adegoke, that it would communicate the judgement day to them in due course.

This followed the adoption of submissions by prosecution counsel led by Chief Femi Falana (SAN) and defence counsel led by Malam Yusuf Ali (SAN) at Thursday sitting of the court.

Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, the proprietor of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife and six of his staff have been on trial for the alleged murder of Adegoke over a year now.

While adopting his submissions, Yusuf Ali insisted that no case has been raised against his clients that established their complicity in the death of the deceased.

Also, K.K. Eleja, Roland Otario, Muritala Abdulrasheed and Okon Edet stated that all those who witnessed against their clients could not substantiate their claims, charging the court to dismiss the case to avoid inflicting punishment on innocent people.

Leadership Newspaper