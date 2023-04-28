JUST-IN: 14 Die, 5 Injured In Bauchi Road Crash 





A fatal road traffic crash has killed 14 persons while five others were injured.

Confirming the accident, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, said the crash occured at Zangoro, a community along the ever-busy Bauchi-Maiduguri expressway on Thursday afternoon.

Two vehicles, a yellow commercial Golf 3 Wagon with registration number AJ507GWA and an Ash Chevrolet with registration number 15B-07BA used for private purposes were involved in the accident.

The FRSC Sector Commander added that 19 persons comprising 10 female adults, seven male adults, one female child and one male child were involved.

He said that 14 persons were killed including 10 female adults, two male adults, one male child and one female child.

He fingered speed limit violation (SPV) for being responsible for the accident.

Items recovered from the scene of the crash as announced by FRSC included: the sum of N73,000,00; seven mobile phones; one Power Bank and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper