JUST IN: FCT Withdraws Labour Permission To Use Eagle Square For Workers’ Day Celebration





Barely three days to the celebration of the International Workers’ Day on May 1st, authority of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has withdrawn permission given to the organised labour to use Eagle Square in Abuja for their Mayday celebration.

The development was disclosed to journalists in Abuja on Friday during a pre-Mayday lecture held at Pascal Bafyau Labour House.

The secretary-general of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC ), Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, said the withdrawal was contained in a letter sent to the labour centre on Thursday by the FCT minister through his administration’s agency.

According to him, the minister explained in the letter that the reasons for the withdrawal borders on preparations at Eagle Square ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

But comrade Ugboaja described the reason as utra-lame and noted that the development was a pointer towards a no rosy future for the struggle of Nigerian working class.

He said, even…





Source: Leadership Newspaper