Lalong Sympathises With Victims Of Attacks, Tanker Accident





Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has described the recent attacks on Farin Lamba Turu, Jos South local government area where local miners were killed as “callous, condemnable and unfortunate.”

Lalong said he was deeply disturbed by recent events in the state which led to loss of lives and properties, adding that security operatives were working to apprehend the attackers and bring them to justice.

The governor in a statement signed by his director of press and public affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham sympathised with the families of the victims and assured that the government would ensure that those who take joy in causing pain to innocent citizens were dealt with.

The governor also expressed shock and sorrow over the accident that involved a fuel tanker which exploded and caught fire on Bauchi Road, Jos, the state capital, killing 10 people.

Lalong said the situation which led to traffic disruption affected business activities in the area.

He sympathised with the victims of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper