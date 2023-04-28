More Talents To Emerge From Zenith Bank Swimming Gala At Ikoyi Club





More talents will be unearthed at this year’s edition of the annual Zenith Bank sponsored Inter-school Swimming Gala scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938 as more schools have registered for the event.

A total of 15 teams took part in the secondary school swimming event last year but this time no fewer than six new schools have registered to show that more fun will be derived by the participants.

A member of the organising committee, Folusho Olaiya, yesterday named the six new schools that registered for the 2023 event including Kids Courts School, Supreme Education Foundation, Lagoon Secondary School, Dowen School, CourtHill School and Greenville School.

She noted that this was an indication of how stiff and competitive the forthcoming event will be as the registration procedure was ongoing as of yesterday evening.

“We have new schools joining us and we are hopeful that more schools will register for the 2023 event,” she said.

Source: Leadership Newspaper