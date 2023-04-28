NESREA Seals Manufacturing Coy In Kano





The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has sealed a Kano-based manufacturing company for violating environmental laws.

The North-West Zonal Director, Mudaishir Raheem, and his team sealed the company, Aspira Nigeria Limited located along Hadejia Road in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano state.

“Today, we have come to seal this company for not complying with some relevant environmental laws, such as the disposal of their waste and untreated effluents.

“We are expected to manage the environment and not to destroy it.

“If we must site a company, we are expected to follow and comply with relevant laws put in place to protect the integrity of the environment.

“We have issued compliance notice thrice; also, we issued two abatement notices as a warning, but the facility owners failed to comply and we have no option than to apply the law,’’ he said.

He said that the company was expected to correct the anomalies before the unsealing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper