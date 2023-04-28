Once Anarchy Sets In, Everybody Will Be Consumed – Obi 





Presidential candiadate of the Labour Party in the last general election, Peter Obi has declared that they want a better Nigeria where our children will not have regrets.

This is even as human Rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order immediate release of the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

They spoke at the Handshake Across The Niger 2, a project of Nzuko Umunna in Enugu on Friday.

Ozekhone expressed sadness that a Nigerian court ordered the release of Kanu but the federal government filed for a stay of that.

Ozekhome, who is the lead counsel for the IPOB leader,. insisted that Kanu never jumped bail as was erroneously bandied by the federal government.

He said, Kanu rather escaped to save his life, which was heavily under threat during the invasion of his home by the armed soldiers.

He said, “We are telling the federal government that this is not proper. Set this man free. Nnamdi Kanu…





Source: Leadership Newspaper