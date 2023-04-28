Police Kill 2 Terrorists, Recover Rifles In Katsina 





The Katsina State Police command said it’s troops have foiled banditry attack, killed two suspected terrorists in the attack.

A statement issued by the command spokesman, CSP Gambo Isah, stated that based on credible intelligence, the command’s Anti Kidnapping Unit (AKU) intercepted a notorious kidnapping for ransom gang who had been on their wanted list. But nemesis caught up with the suspects when they were on their way to commit their heinous mission of kidnapping a renowned businessman in the state, and met their Waterloo.

The statement reads, “Two suspected terrorists were neutralized and two AK 47 rifles recovered.

“In the course of scanning the scene, the corpses of Samaila Shehu, ‘M’, of Tsaunin Kura village, Malumfashi LGA and that of Duna Bakare were discovered”.

Police Spokesman, CSP Gambo Isah in a statement on Friday said, investigations are still ongoing and that a full report will be made afterwards.





Source: Leadership Newspaper