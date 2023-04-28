Rescue Imo From Political Bandits, Gangsters, Group Tells Stakeholders





International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, a non-governmental organisation, has called on democratic forces in the country to urgently rescue Imo State from the hands of political gangsters fomenting trouble in the southeastern state.

In the statement signed by its board chair, Emeka Umeagbalasi, and other officials, the society condemned the heightening political banditry and brigandage in the state ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

It said it was saddened that the state is dangerously going “through political gangsterism, killings, abductions, disappearances, house burnings and other property violence”.

The statement noted: “We are also deeply concerned regarding the intensification of military and police terror in the State; to the extent that over half of the State’s 27 Local Government Areas and most of their ‘autonomous communities’ are under military and police siege and terror.

“We are deeply alarmed that conventional security…





Source: Leadership Newspaper