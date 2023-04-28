Runsewe Kicks Off Destination Culture Tourism With Nike Arts Gallery





The director general of the National Council of Arts & Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has kicked off a destination marketing culture tourism strategy with the Nike Art Foundation & Art Gallery in Abuja, Nigeria.

Destination marketing strategy is the promotion of a physical space, site or edifice as a tourism destination with the aim of promoting the culture of the area, while contributing to the nation’s economy through the creation of jobs for Nigerians.

Culture, Runsewe said cannot be separated from tourism. Rather, both work hand in hand. “The job of tourism is to promote and market the brand identity of the nation, and that brand is our culture.”

Congratulating the 80-year-old icon, Chief Dr Oyenike Monica Okundaye, he noted that rather than spend money in building five-room story building, or purchasing high-end cars for her personal pleasure as most people do, Okundaye invested hers in supporting the nation and telling positive stories of Nigeria.

