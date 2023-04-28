WHO Launches Initiative To Address COVID-19 Cases





The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it has launched the Preparedness and Resilience for Emerging Threats Initiative, (PRET) an integrated approach to pandemic planning, by focusing on groups of pathogens.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General said this during an online media conference.

“Today, WHO launched the PRET, which the acronym is deliberate: ‘prêt, meaning ‘ready’ in French.

“Rather than focusing on specific pathogens or diseases, PRET takes an integrated approach to pandemic planning, by focusing on groups of pathogens and the systems they affect.

“To begin with, PRET will focus on respiratory pathogens, including influenza, coronaviruses, RSV, and as-yet-unknown pathogens,” he said.

Ghebreyesus said that pandemics were by definition, global events, so PRET was designed to promote collaboration between countries.

According to him, it is also designed to promote collaboration between sectors.

He said that as COVID-19 demonstrated, a pandemic was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper